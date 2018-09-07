QuikTrip suspect crashes 3 blocks into chase, police say. Dog finds his hiding spot

When two suspects in an assault at a Wichita QuikTrip tried to get away, they only made it three blocks before crashing a stolen SUV, police said. A police dog sniffed one of the suspects out of hiding in a shed four blocks from the crash.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation on a QuikTrip case at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of 18th North and Waco, the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post. An aggravated assault using a gun had been reported earlier that day at the QuikTrip at 21st North and Arkansas, about five blocks away from the area officers were investigating.

Police found a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer that had reportedly been involved during the assault, the post said. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over in the area of 21st and Park Place, but the driver refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police.

The pursuit was short. It ended about three blocks later when the SUV struck a curb at 18th and Park Place, police said. Two people then ran from the SUV.

A police dog sniffed out Ramon Anaya hiding in a shed in the 1700 block of north Jackson, police said. That’s about four blocks from where the SUV crashed.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Anaya, 27, was booked on suspicion of parole violation, speeding, violation of offender registration act and failure to appear. Wichita police reports show he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the cases.

Anaya has three previous convictions for aggravated battery in Sedgwick County, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. He absconded while on parole in October 2017.

Police said the SUV’s driver was not found. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.