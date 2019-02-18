43-year-old arrested in Chautauqua County man’s killing, KBI says

Chautauqua County authorities on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of killing another man inside of a home in Sedan.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the local Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. Sunday saying 46-year-old Joe Corman of Peru, Kansas, had been shot at 863 Road 26 in Sedan. When deputies arrived, they found Corman wounded. Paramedics started treating him and he was taken to Sedan City Hospital but was pronounced dead after arriving. The Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to help investigate the crime at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities found and arrested the 43-year-old, Travis W. Dickson, at his Niotaze home at around 7:10 p.m. He was booked into the Chautauqua County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. He’s now facing a first-degree murder charge, the KBI said in a news release. Citing an ongoing investigation, the KBI said no other information was immediately available.

Sedan is about 100 miles away from Wichita in southeastern Kansas.