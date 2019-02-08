Sex offender offered girl a ride home from pool, police say. Now he’ll serve prison time

A child sex offender who police said offered a girl a ride home from the pool last summer has been sentenced to five years in a Kansas prison.

Eric Wayne Clayville was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in state prison, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon said in a release. Clayville was convicted of attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and four counts of interference with law enforcement on Dec. 21.

Clayville must register as a sex offender for life and be monitored once released from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lyon said. The 60-month prison sentence will be served consecutive to a 27-month sentence sentence in a Sherman County felony case, raising his total to 87 months in prison.

The conviction stemmed from a June 26 incident in WaKeeney.





Police said in a Facebook post that a man who was a registered sex offender was arrested for a probation violation. Clayville was arrested that day by WaKeeney police on suspicion of a probation violation, Trego County Sheriff’s Office records showed at the time.

In the post, WaKeeney police said the man had allegedly pulled up to a girl outside the northwest Kansas town’s pool, then offered her a ride home.

“Luckily the girl was uneasy enough to decline the offer,” police said. The girl told a parent, who called police.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Trego County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle involved in the incident and escorted a suspect back to the police station. There, police discovered he was a child sex offender and arrested him, the post said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation registered offender database and KDOC records show Clayville was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. The offense happened in Sherman County in December 2015.