Woman shot in back after hearing late-night knock on the door, Wichita police say

By Jason Tidd

February 15, 2019 07:31 PM

Wichita police say a woman was shot in her back after hearing a late-night knock at the door.

Police responded at around 1 a.m. Friday to a home in the 800 block of South San Pablo, near Lincoln and Governeour in southeast Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said. They found a 58-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed the victim heard a knock at the door, and then an unknown suspect fired multiple shots from outside of the residence,” Davidson said. “We do not believe (the shooting) at this time to be a random act.”

It is not known if the woman was answering the door when the shots were fired, Davidson said. Three other people were home at the time — a 27-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 6-month-old baby girl. They were not injured in the shooting.

Police did not have a suspect description available in the aggravated battery and assault case. They ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

