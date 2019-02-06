Wichita-area thieves are stealing Kansas lottery ticket dispensers, state says

Kansas Lottery officials are trying to prevent thieves from cashing stolen tickets after a series of burglaries in the Wichita area.

Lottery officials said in a Wednesday news release that they are warning retailers in the Wichita area about a series of burglaries targeting stores that sell lottery tickets. Six burglaries have been reported since early December, with the most recent happening Wednesday morning.

The thieves stole lottery ticket dispensers in each case, the release said. They have hit four convenience stores and the same grocery store twice. Local police are investigating the crimes.

Lottery officials ask retailers to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement and to “account for all lottery tickets every day to help prevent thieves from cashing stolen tickets.” The Kansas Lottery Security Division can be contacted at 786-296-5713.