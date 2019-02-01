5-month-old baby girl dies ‘of her injuries’ at Wichita hospital, Great Bend police say

A 5-month-old baby girl has died “of her injuries” at a Wichita hospital after Kansas police were called to an apartment in Great Bend, officials said.

First responders were called at around 8:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment in the 1300 block of Cherry Lane, Great Bend police said in a Facebook post. They found an unresponsive 5-month-old girl, and the infant was taken to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Medical Health Systems.

Paramedics at the scene and medical personnel at the hospital attempted life-saving measures, police said. The child was then flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on an air ambulance, where she was in critical condition.

The girl died on Thursday “as a result of her injuries,” Great Bend police said. Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of her injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Great Bend police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 620-792-1300.