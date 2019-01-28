Child tests positive for meth, had only crackers and cereal for food, Kansas police say

A husband and wife have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse in southwest Kansas after a child tested positive for meth, Liberal police said.

Officers responded to a 911 hangup call at a home in the 200 block of West Pancake on Saturday, Liberal police Capt. Robert Rogers said in a news release. The officers found a 27-year-old woman, who had been in a verbal argument with her 34-year-old husband. The man had left before police arrived.

The woman appeared to the officers to be under the influence of methamphetamine, the release said. Three children — ages 1, 3 and 5 — were in a room that “was in complete disarray,” Rogers said, and the kids “appeared to be uncared for.”

Police searched the room and found “syringes containing suspected methamphetamine within easy reach of the children,” the release said. “It was also determined that the only food available for the children was a box of Club crackers and dry cereal.”

The three children were taken into police protective custody and to a hospital for medical treatment. One of the children tested positive for meth, police said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated endangering of a child and child abuse, police said. The man was found later and arrested on suspicion of the same crimes.

Neither individual has been identified by the Liberal Police Department, who have sent an affidavit seeking formal charges against the couple to the Seward County Attorney’s Office.