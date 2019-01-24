Sheriff: THC-infused vape intended as medicinal marijuana may be sold to Kansas kids

The Sedgwick County Sheriff is urging parents to watch for illegal THC vape in the Wichita area after some of it was seized in the county.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said deputies have seized THC-infused vape cartridges intended for medicinal marijuana use that have been smuggled into the state primarily from California. The vape is flavored and has cartoon characters on the packaging. Easter said the vape is targeted at children.

The packaging includes the words “Cartoon Cartridges” and a percentage amount of THC. One flavor, called “Peaches Dream,” has Mario’s Princess Peach on its packaging. Easter said that package is “the most disturbing to me.” Disney’s Goofy, characters from “South Park” and Pepe Le Pew appear on others.





The street name of the cartridges is “carts,” Easter said.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The vapes contain between 80 and 90 percent THC, which Easter said is “very high level of concentration.” Marijuana smoked in previous decades typically contained between 3 and 15 percent THC, he said.

Witnesses have told local law enforcement that two puffs can cause first-time users to black out. The THC vape may also cause painful “scrommiting,” or screaming and vomiting at the same time, Easter said.

Parents are asked to call 911 if they find their kids possessing illegal substances, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.