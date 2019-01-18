Boy shot by Kansas troopers while on horseback after alleged beating is in a Wichita jail

A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting at state troopers before they shot back and injured him has been booked into a Wichita jail.

The boy who was shot by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on Dec. 15 has been booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said on Friday. He was arrested on a warrant alleging attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

A 911 call sent deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to a home in a rural area near Smith Center, where they found a 66-year-old woman who reported being restrained, beaten and strangled, the KBI has said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was expected to recover from her injuries.

The boy was the suspect in the case, and he fled the area on horseback. He had a gun when state troopers found him, but then eluded apprehension for a few more hours. Investigators said the boy first shot at state troopers, who returned fire, injuring him. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The teen was flown to a hospital in Kearney, Nebraska, where he underwent surgery. He was arrested by KBI agents on Thursday.

The boy’s identity has been withheld by state investigators because he is a juvenile.