Teen shot by troopers in serious condition at Nebraska hospital, KBI says

A teenager who was shot Saturday by police in Smith County remained in “serious, but stable” condition at a Nebraska hospital on Tuesday, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said.

The KBI is investigating the shooting, which came after an incident described like a scene from the Old West.

At around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was called to 10021 O Road in Smith Center, where they found a 66-year-old woman who reported being restrained, beaten and strangled, a news release from the KBI said.

Police say the 15-year-old attacked the woman and then fled the area on horseback.

When the Kansas Highway Patrol found him, he was about 3 miles west of the O Road farmhouse and he had a gun. After a few hours of “attempting to apprehend the suspect,” the teen shot at troopers, the KBI said.

Two troopers shot at the teen just before 2:20 p.m., the KBI said. The agency did not say where he was hit, how many times or from what distance.

Following the shooting, the teen was flown to a Kearney, Nebraska, hospital to undergo surgery, where he remained on Tuesday.

The KBI will not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile, the news release says. The KBI investigation is ongoing.