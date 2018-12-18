Crime & Courts

Teen shot by troopers in serious condition at Nebraska hospital, KBI says

By Chance Swaim

December 18, 2018 01:36 PM

A teenager who was shot Saturday by police in Smith County remained in “serious, but stable” condition at a Nebraska hospital on Tuesday, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said.

The KBI is investigating the shooting, which came after an incident described like a scene from the Old West.

At around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was called to 10021 O Road in Smith Center, where they found a 66-year-old woman who reported being restrained, beaten and strangled, a news release from the KBI said.

Police say the 15-year-old attacked the woman and then fled the area on horseback.

When the Kansas Highway Patrol found him, he was about 3 miles west of the O Road farmhouse and he had a gun. After a few hours of “attempting to apprehend the suspect,” the teen shot at troopers, the KBI said.

Two troopers shot at the teen just before 2:20 p.m., the KBI said. The agency did not say where he was hit, how many times or from what distance.

Following the shooting, the teen was flown to a Kearney, Nebraska, hospital to undergo surgery, where he remained on Tuesday.

The KBI will not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile, the news release says. The KBI investigation is ongoing.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018.

