Wichita man, 22, gets prison for 2015 double slaying

A Sedgwick County judge on Friday ordered a 22-year-old Wichita man to serve two life prison sentences plus 26 months for a gang shooting that killed two people in the front yard of a home near Ninth and Grove three years ago. A jury in November convicted Johnathan Eli Carter of two counts of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and recklessly discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, according to court records.

He is one of four men found guilty in the Dec. 1, 2015, slayings of Betty Ann Holloman, 55, and Brenton Oliver, 24.

Authorities have said Holloman was standing near her front porch and Oliver was visiting her home in the 2500 block of east Mossman when they were gunned down after Oliver reportedly started arguing with another person. Holloman, who was shot in the head and died in her house, wasn’t involved in gang activity or in the the fight that preceded the gunfire, The Eagle previously reported.

Oliver, who was shot in the chest and stomach, died at a Wichita hospital.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Carter’s life sentences carry parole eligibility after 50 years, according to court records. Two of the other men convicted in the slayings, 29-year-old Quincy Carter and 27-year-old Brent Carter, are serving life prison sentences. Jamion Wimbley, 22, is set for sentencing Jan. 25.