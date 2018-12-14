Crime & Courts

Man convicted of murder in Wichita gang shooting that killed man, woman in front yard

By Jason Tidd

December 14, 2018 05:53 PM

A shooting near Ninth and Grove left a 55-year-old woman dead and a man in his early 20s with serious injuries. Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting. Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle.
A fourth man has been convicted of murder in a gang-related shooting that killed two people in front of a Wichita house three years ago, officials said. A man was gunned down in the front yard, and a woman who was standing near her front porch was also killed, even though she was not involved in the gang dispute.

Jamion Wimbley, 22, of Wichita, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release. He was the last of four men tried and convicted in the double homicide.

Brenton Oliver and Betty Ann Holloman were shot and killed Dec. 1, 2015, in the front yard of a home in the 2500 block of east Mossman, near Ninth and Grove, Bennett said.

Quincy Carter and Brent Carter are serving life sentences in connection to their shooting deaths. Johnathan Carter is scheduled for sentencing next month, as is Wimbley.

Wichita police have said that Holloman, 55, and Oliver, 24, were gunned down in the front yard of Holloman’s house in a gang-related shooting.

Holloman was standing near her front porch when the shooting started and was found dead inside the house. Oliver died after undergoing surgery at a hospital, police said.

Holloman was not involved in gang activity or the fight outside her house that led up to the shooting, police said. Oliver was visiting the house.

