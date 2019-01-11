Crime & Courts

Kansas police looking for man suspected of cutting woman’s throat in Great Bend

By Jason Tidd

January 11, 2019 01:58 PM

Timothy Chism
Timothy Chism Courtesy Photo Great Bend Police Department
Timothy Chism Courtesy Photo Great Bend Police Department

Great Bend police are looking for a man suspected of cutting a woman’s throat.

Officials are seeking Timothy Chism, 34, on suspicion of aggravated battery, the Great Bend Police Department said in a news release.

Chism is accused of cutting the throat of a 19-year-old woman at a home in the 1100 block of Morton Street, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the house around 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing. When they got there, they found the 19-year-old woman. She and witnesses told police that Chism cut her throat before running away, the news release said.

The woman was taken to the University of Kansas Health Systems in Great Bend, where she is in stable condition.

0107348001.JPG
Courtesy Photo Kansas Department of Corrections

Anyone with any information on Chism’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

Chism has prior convictions in Barton and Ellis counties for drug possession and lewd and lascivious behavior, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. He was discharged from the prison system Sept. 23.

