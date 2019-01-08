After allegedly trying to run over a cop, he told police he had a child support warrant

A man who has been charged with trying to run over a motorcycle cop during an east Wichita police chase told an officer that he knew he had traffic and child support warrants, court documents state.

Brandon R. Hanafin, 34, is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and attempting to flee and elude after he allegedly tried to run over a Wichita motorcycle officer during a November police chase.

The motorcycle officer was checking for traffic issues in a construction zone at around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 27 on East Kellogg between Rock and Webb when he clocked a car going 56 mph in a 40 mph zone, a police detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit is a court document that outlines the justification for arresting and charging a suspect of a crime.

The officer caught up with the green 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier and turned on his lights and sirens. The car’s driver turned onto the street between Davis-Moore Mazda and CarMax, made a U-turn and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg, the affidavit states. The motorcycle officer pursued the car as traffic on the highway stopped to let them pass.

The car drove for about half a mile in the wrong lanes before turning south on Webb, then drove behind Club Rodeo. The officer drove along the opposite side of the club and saw the car driving through a field, the affidavit states. The motorcycle cop drove on Orme, parallel to the car driving through fields.

The officer stopped his motorcycle “so that when the Chevrolet pulled out onto Orme it would be able to continue to drive westbound on Orme away from the officer,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.

But the driver didn’t continue westbound.

Instead, he turned east toward the officer and accelerated, the affidavit states.

“(The officer) believe that the only reason for the Chevrolet to turn towards him was to try to hit or knock him off of his motorcycle, which he believed could have caused great bodily injury and/or death, and placed him in fear,” the detective wrote. “... the officer then fired two shots at the driver to try to stop him from hitting him.”

One bullet hit the hood of the car and the other hit the driver’s door, the affidavit said. Police have said they don’t know whether either bullet hit the driver.

The driver then swerved away from the officer and passed him. The car was found in a wooded area, but the driver had run away, the affidavit states. A SWAT team, law enforcement drone, K-9 unit and Kansas Highway Patrol airplane were called out to help find the driver.

Hanafin was found hiding in a grassy field just south of the Kansas Turnpike and west of where the car was abandoned, the affidavit states. Police said at the time that a K-9 dog helped take a suspect into custody. After his arrest, Hanafin was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While in the ambulance, Hanafin told a police officer that had was being chased by a motorcycle cop and “he said that he knew he had warrants for traffic and child support,” the affidavit states. Hanafin wrote in court documents that he is unemployed.

He was later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. He remains jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The motorcycle officer was not injured, police said.