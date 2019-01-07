Two men charged in alleged murder-for-hire Christmas killing of pregnant Kansas mom

Two men have been charged with murdering a pregnant mom who was found dead on Christmas day in what Kansas prosecutors allege was a contract killing.

Dion Jamel Green and Mashaun Jay Baker were charged Monday in Geary County District Court with capital murder in the death of Jenna Schafer and her unborn child, court documents show. If convicted of capital murder, Green and Baker would be eligible for the death penalty.

Junction City police officers were called at around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25 to a home in the 800 block of Grant Avenue. They found Schafer, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police previously said. Green, 33, was arrested later on Christmas Day. Baker was arrested Jan. 2.

Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell alleges in a criminal complaint that Green shot Schafer as part of a murder-for-hire plot with Baker. The shooting happened on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and was done “intentionally and with premeditation,” the court document states.

Green and Baker were both charged with capital murder in Schafer’s death, and Green faces an additional capital murder charge in the death of Schafer’s unborn child.

Law enforcement officials and court records have not indicated if or how Green, Baker and Schafer knew one another. Schafer had two daughters, an obituary states.