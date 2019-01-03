Kansas jailer fired and arrested after reportedly having sex with inmates, KBI says

A former jailer who was fired after he was accused of having sex with inmates has been arrested and charged with sex crimes, officials said.

Frank D. Alexander, 42, of Russell, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and had his first appearance in court on two counts of unlawful sexual relations, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Alexander was a former detention officer at the Russell County Jail.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 24 had requested that the KBI investigate allegations that Alexander had sex with inmates while he was an employee of the jail, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in the release. He was fired Nov. 8, and the KBI presented case findings to the county attorney later that month.

Alexander was booked into the Russell County Jail after his arrest before he was transferred to a nearby jail.