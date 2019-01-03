Crime & Courts

Kansas jailer fired and arrested after reportedly having sex with inmates, KBI says

By Jason Tidd

January 03, 2019 09:59 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A former jailer who was fired after he was accused of having sex with inmates has been arrested and charged with sex crimes, officials said.

Frank D. Alexander, 42, of Russell, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and had his first appearance in court on two counts of unlawful sexual relations, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Alexander was a former detention officer at the Russell County Jail.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 24 had requested that the KBI investigate allegations that Alexander had sex with inmates while he was an employee of the jail, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in the release. He was fired Nov. 8, and the KBI presented case findings to the county attorney later that month.

Alexander was booked into the Russell County Jail after his arrest before he was transferred to a nearby jail.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

crime

crime

crime

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  