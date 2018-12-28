Police investigate report of shooting during attempted armed robbery in south Wichita

One person is critically injured after a reported shooting during an armed robbery in south Wichita on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Wichita police were called to the 2700 block of South Seneca at around 2:44 p.m. for a reported armed robbery, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the supervisor said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments