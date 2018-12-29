Crime & Courts

16-year-old dies after being shot in the head by customer during Wichita gas station robbery, police say

By Chance Swaim

December 29, 2018 11:23 AM

Police: Customer shoots armed robber at south Wichita gas station

Wichita police Lt. Chris Halloran said a customer at a south Wichita gas station and convenience store shot and critically injured one of four robbers Friday afternoon. Three robbers ran away. (Dec. 28, 2018)
By
Up Next
Wichita police Lt. Chris Halloran said a customer at a south Wichita gas station and convenience store shot and critically injured one of four robbers Friday afternoon. Three robbers ran away. (Dec. 28, 2018)
By

The suspect in an armed robbery who was shot by a customer at a south Wichita gas station died, police said.

Police did not identify the person who was killed, but said he was a 16-year-old male.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a shooting at B and H Fast Tripp, 2796 S. Seneca. Four people had entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and customers, and demanded money, Wichita police said in a news release.

The robbers took money and cigarettes, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot by a 42-year-old male customer who pulled his gun and fired multiple shots at the alleged robbers. The other three suspects fled the store, police said.

Wichita police think this robbery is related to an earlier robbery just after noon on Friday at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn, the release said. Three robbers in that case held up and employee at gunpoint and took money and cigarettes.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018.

  Comments  