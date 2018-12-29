16-year-old dies after being shot in the head by customer during Wichita gas station robbery, police say

The suspect in an armed robbery who was shot by a customer at a south Wichita gas station died, police said.

Police did not identify the person who was killed, but said he was a 16-year-old male.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a shooting at B and H Fast Tripp, 2796 S. Seneca. Four people had entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and customers, and demanded money, Wichita police said in a news release.

The robbers took money and cigarettes, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot by a 42-year-old male customer who pulled his gun and fired multiple shots at the alleged robbers. The other three suspects fled the store, police said.

Wichita police think this robbery is related to an earlier robbery just after noon on Friday at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn, the release said. Three robbers in that case held up and employee at gunpoint and took money and cigarettes.