Crime & Courts

Kansas authorities searching for man in connection with double homicide in Iola

By Chance Swaim

December 28, 2018 03:20 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a southeast Kansas town, and police are asking the public to help find a man who has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

An Iola man and his daughter — John Tadlock, 69, and Molly Wilson, 36 — were found dead in their home Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It appeared they died from gunshot wounds.

Ben Converse, 38, has been identified as a person connected to the case. If you see him, do not approach and contact police as soon as possible, the KBI release says. He may be in the Oklahoma area.

Authorities suspect he’s driving a maroon 2011 Kia Forte with a Kansas license plate (509 KZS).

Iola is in Allen County, about a two-hour drive east of Wichita.

  Comments  