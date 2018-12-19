Prison for woman who killed 67-year-old found dead by friends on his birthday

A 54-year-old woman who killed a 67-year-old Wichita man discovered dead by friends on his birthday will spend 20 1/2 years in prison.

Friends who went to John L. Gaffney’s home in the 4500 block of West 57th Circle North on July 7 to pick him up for his birthday dinner found him dead and called 911. It took about six weeks for authorities to arrest Sherry Wedel of Wichita in connection with the killing. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November.

Sedgwick County Judge Ben Burgess earlier this week ordered her to serve 246 months in prison, according to court records.

Court records say Wedel “intentionally shot and killed” Gaffney with a handgun in his forehead and right side sometime between July 6 and July 7. He was a cab driver for Best Cab, authorities have previously said. Wedel was an acquaintance.