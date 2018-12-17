Stephen Bodine sentenced in murder of 3-year-old Evan Brewer

Stephen Bodine — the man convicted of killing 3-year-old Evan Brewer and encasing the boy’s body in concrete to conceal the death — will be incarcerated for at least 109 1/2 years, a Sedgwick County judge ruled Monday.

It’s the maximum sentence Bodine could have received for torturing, holding hostage and murdering Evan, his girlfriend’s son, and other crimes connected to efforts to find the boy. A jury convicted Bodine in October of several criminal counts including first-degree felony murder, child abuse, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Evan was killed in May 2017 in the south Wichita rental house where he lived with Bodine and his mother, Miranda Miller. After Evan’s father noticed signs of abuse, he spent months trying to gain custody of him. The landlord of the rental house discovered Evan’s concrete tomb in the home’s laundry room on Sept. 2.

Torture Evan endured in the final months of his life included being forced to stand naked in the basement in chains and with a belt around his neck when he refused to apologize to Bodine. In the days before Evan died he’d been ill and refused to eat. His mother, Miller, testified that the boy was sick because Bodine probably force fed his large amounts of salt.

The day Evan died, he’d been made to stand against a wall for hours. When Evan collapsed and wouldn’t get up, Bodine slapped the boy full force, Miller testified, then hauled him into the bathroom to quiet his screams.

When Bodine came out, Evan was wet and unresponsive. He didn’t recover.

Before announcing Monday’s sentence, Judge Steve Ternes told Bodine: “Your acts were disgusting and cowardly and monstrous.” Evan’s death, Ternes said, could have been avoided with a phone call asking family or law enforcement to take him.

When he was given a chance to address the court, Bodine said he didn’t want to speak on his own behalf.