Crime & Courts

Teen shot near Joyland still hospitalized; police ask for help finding shooters

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 19, 2018 10:51 AM

Police: Teen boy injured in Wichita gang shooting by Joyland

Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a gang-related shooting Tuesday afternoon across the street from Joyland on south Hillside. The suspected shooter fled in a truck.
By
Up Next
Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a gang-related shooting Tuesday afternoon across the street from Joyland on south Hillside. The suspected shooter fled in a truck.
By

A 16-year-old wounded Tuesday in a gang-related shooting near the former Joyland property remains in the hospital — but his condition is stable, Wichita police said Wednesday. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information they have about the shooting and those responsible.

Police say the teen boy was in the 2800 block of south Hillside around 4:50 p.m. when two people got out of a white pickup truck, fired several rounds at him and fled. The teen was shot in the chest and left hand. Lt. Ronald Hunt said Tuesday investigators think the teen was on a bike path across from the old amusement park when he was hit.

The teen staggered into the street and collapsed, Hunt said Tuesday. Passersby stopped to help him. He was hospitalized in critical condition and “is in stable condition at this time,” Officer Charley Davidson said in an e-mailed news release Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that they are still trying to identify the shooters. Anyone who saw or knows what happened is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

databases

crime

crime

local

Amy Renee Leiker

Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.

  Comments  