Teen shot near Joyland still hospitalized; police ask for help finding shooters

A 16-year-old wounded Tuesday in a gang-related shooting near the former Joyland property remains in the hospital — but his condition is stable, Wichita police said Wednesday. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information they have about the shooting and those responsible.

Police say the teen boy was in the 2800 block of south Hillside around 4:50 p.m. when two people got out of a white pickup truck, fired several rounds at him and fled. The teen was shot in the chest and left hand. Lt. Ronald Hunt said Tuesday investigators think the teen was on a bike path across from the old amusement park when he was hit.

The teen staggered into the street and collapsed, Hunt said Tuesday. Passersby stopped to help him. He was hospitalized in critical condition and “is in stable condition at this time,” Officer Charley Davidson said in an e-mailed news release Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that they are still trying to identify the shooters. Anyone who saw or knows what happened is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.