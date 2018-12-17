Crime & Courts

Human bones found by Kansas hunter identified as missing man, Wichita police say

By Jason Tidd

December 17, 2018 04:21 PM

Skeletal remains found near Arkansas River in south Wichita

According to Wichita oolice, a hunter came upon what are being described as "skeletal remains" in an area near the Arkansas River, just west of 55th Street South and Clifton. (Nov. 30, 2018)
By
Up Next
According to Wichita oolice, a hunter came upon what are being described as "skeletal remains" in an area near the Arkansas River, just west of 55th Street South and Clifton. (Nov. 30, 2018)
By

The human bones found by a Kansas hunter last month have been identified as the remains of a man who was reported missing a year and a half ago.

Police confirmed the bones belonged to Donald Cook, 56, of Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

A deer hunter had called police at around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 when he found skeletal remains in a wooded area near 55th South and Clifton. Investigators collected evidence and examine the area, and the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains as Cook, police said.

Cook was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on May 15, 2017, Davidson said. A 74-year-old woman made the report at a home in the 1500 block of North Pershing, near 13th and Oliver.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

crime

crime

crime

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  