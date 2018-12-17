Human bones found by Kansas hunter identified as missing man, Wichita police say

The human bones found by a Kansas hunter last month have been identified as the remains of a man who was reported missing a year and a half ago.

Police confirmed the bones belonged to Donald Cook, 56, of Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

A deer hunter had called police at around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 when he found skeletal remains in a wooded area near 55th South and Clifton. Investigators collected evidence and examine the area, and the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains as Cook, police said.

Cook was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on May 15, 2017, Davidson said. A 74-year-old woman made the report at a home in the 1500 block of North Pershing, near 13th and Oliver.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.