Police investigating skeletal remains found by a deer hunter in south Wichita

Wichita police are investigating whether bones found by a deer hunter in south Wichita are human, a spokesman with the police department said.

A deer hunter called police around 8:30 a.m. Friday after finding bones that appeared to be human near East 55th Street South and South Clifton, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s just south and west of Oaklawn.

The bones are “believed to be human skeletal remains,” Davidson said about two hours after the remains were found, noting the investigation is preliminary.

Investigators were seen canvassing the area near the Arkansas River southwest of where 55th ends on Friday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.



