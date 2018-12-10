Man who took beer from Wichita QuikTrip killed in Oklahoma police shooting, cops say

Investigator say that a man who tried to buy a beer after hours at a Wichita QuikTrip was later killed in an Oklahoma police shooting.

Shane Adair Wentling, 39, was killed in a police shooting after he “brandished a firearm to law enforcement,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Wentling had tried to buy a beer at a Wichita store on Sunday night, the bureau said.

Wichita police were called to an armed robbery at around 10:09 p.m. Sunday to the QuikTrip at 47th South and Hydraulic, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. An employee said a person had tried to buy beer after liquor sale hours, so he refused to sell the alcohol.

The customer then put a handgun on the counter, demanded the beer and left a $20 bill on the counter before fleeing the store in a black Dodge Ram pickup, Davidson said.

Police think the same person was in a black Dodge Ram pickup when he shot twice at another vehicle at 31st South and Oliver, about 4 miles from the gas station, Davidson said. The drive-by shooting was reported about 4 minutes before the armed robbery. The victim in the shooting was not injured.

Wichita police said investigators think the suspect in both of those cases is the person who was shot by law enforcement officers in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma investigators said that after the robbery, Wentling shot at another vehicle while driving on a Kansas highway.

Wentling then drove into Oklahoma on I-35 and brandished a gun to another driver, Oklahoma investigators said. Perry police and Noble County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Wentling’s vehicle and started chasing it at around midnight Monday. Law enforcement used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle.

Wentling was shot by law enforcement after he brandished the gun at them, Oklahoma officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and will present the report to the Noble County district attorney. Officials did not specify where exactly the shooting happened or identify the officers involved.

Noble County is about 100 miles south of Wichita.