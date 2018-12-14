Student who brought loaded gun to Wichita high school arrested by police

A student who brought a loaded gun to a Wichita high school was arrested by police, officials said.

The school resource officer arrested the student without incident after staff received a tip at West High School, Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said.

The 14-year-old student was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention facility on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm while at school, Officer Paul Cruz said in a release. The report was made at around 11:40 a.m. Friday. The handgun was loaded when police found it.

No threats were made, no injuries were reported and the discovery of the student possessing a gun is an isolated incident, school officials said in a message to parents.

“The situation was discovered because we had students and staff who brought some concerns to our attention. Our students and staff know about ‘see something, say something,’” the message said. “I appreciate the trust our students and staff have to report concerns to administration and security to keep everyone safe.

“Parents, please discuss with your child the far reaching and serious consequences of bringing inappropriate things to school. We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear.”