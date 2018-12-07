No, police at this Kansas university aren’t asking for your nude videos, cops say

If you get a call purportedly from Fort Hays State University police asking for nude videos, don’t send them.

Scam callers targeting students at the Kansas school have asked for personal information and nude videos, university police said in a statement posted to Facebook by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement by Fort Hays State University police says the call appears to come from the department’s phone number. The caller says you are connected to a drug investigation.

“They ask that you go to a private location so you can have a confidential conversation,” the statement said, “then ask that you search for FHSU Police on Google to see that the phone number matches the caller ID. ... They may ask you to send videos, including one of yourself, in the nude. They state this is so they can verify you don’t have any drugs in your room, or on your person.”

The caller becomes agitated and belligerent if you start asking questions, police said. The scammer threatens that you will be arrested if you go to the police station or tell anyone about the phone call.

Victims of the scam are asked to call university police at 785-628-5304. It is unclear from the statement whether any victims have sent videos to the scammers.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the scam has also been reported in Ford County and Dodge City. Hays is in Ellis County.

University and police officials at Fort Hays did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.