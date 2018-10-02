Crime & Courts

Kansas man who raped women at gunpoint gets 170 years in prison, prosecutor says

By Jason Tidd

A Kansas man has been sentenced to 170 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women who walked alone at night, officials said.

De’Andrew Dixon, 33, of Augusta, was sentenced to 2,045 months in prison by District Judge Ben Burgess, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release.

“In September and October of last year, Dixon kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents,” the release said. “Dixon also sexually assaulted a third woman in 2016. He found the women walking alone at night and would hold them at gunpoint. The women were driven to secluded locations in Wichita and sexually assaulted.”

Last month, a jury found Dixon guilty of rape, battery, two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of aggravated sodomy.

