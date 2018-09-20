Sex offender found guilty of raping girl six weeks after he was paroled in Kansas

A paroled sex offender has been found guilty of raping a 7-year-old girl just six weeks after he was released from prison.

A jury on Thursday found Corbin James Breitenbach, 24, guilty of attempted capital murder, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

Breitenbach had been convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery in 2013, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. He spent about four years in state prisons in El Dorado and Lansing before he was paroled in Sedgwick County on April 28, 2017. He received 32 disciplinary reports while in prison.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Corbin Breitenbach Courtesy photo

According to the affidavit released by the Sedgwick County District Court, Breitenbach was accused of strangling and raping the girl at a west Wichita condo on June 11, 2017 — six weeks after he was paroled.

Breitenbach had to follow rules set by the Kansas Department of Corrections while on parole, The Eagle previously reported. No drinking and no contact with minors without permission were among the rules.

So was no staying the night at a place other than his approved address — his mom’s house — listed on the sex-offender registry. But on the night of the attack, the affidavit said, Breitenbach was staying at his girlfriend’s apartment, which was adjacent to the building where the victim was staying the night.

The victim was spending the night with a friend of her mom, the affidavit said. The woman told police she woke up at around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of the girl crying. She found her “naked, curled into a fetal position, lying on the edge of the bed, with blood covering the lower half of her body and bedsheets.”

The girl told her mom’s friend that a man strangled her on a couch after she refused to take off her shirt. She woke up in bed. A large puddle of blood was found on the balcony.

The girl had injuries to her genitals, neck, face and head, the affidavit said. Her genitals required reconstructive surgery.

The victim was immediately able to point out a suspect in a police photo line-up, according to the affidavit.

“That’s him,” the girl told police five days after the attack. “He did it to me.”

Breitenbach’s DNA was found on the girl, the affidavit said. Testing at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center revealed that the chance of the DNA sample not being of the same profile as a sample taken from Breitenbach in 2012 would be about one in 107 octillion.

He has been held in the Sedgwick County Jail since his June 16, 2017 arrest on a $1 million bond, jail records show.



