Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for multiple child sex crimes, officials say

A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison more than two years after he was convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

Timothy Russell Frobish, 28, of Galena, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility for parole for 25 years, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a release. Frobish was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury in January 2015 of multiple sex crimes in February 2013, and three of the counts are subject Jessica’s Law.





Frobish was convicted on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of attempted rape, one count of criminal threat, three counts of endangering a child, one count of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.