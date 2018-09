One person is dead after a reported shooting in northwest Wichita on Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Amidon at around 9 p.m. A dispatch supervisor said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

