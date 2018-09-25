Man thought he shot a toy gun, but it was a real one he got from a child, Wichita police say

When a man and child were playing with guns on Monday night, they thought they were toys. But one of them turned out to be real when the man shot another man, officials said.

Wichita police were called to a house in the 1400 block of East Pike, near Lincoln and Hydraulic, at around 8:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday afternoon that a 56-year-old homeowner told police that she heard a gunshot and then saw that a 35-year-old man in her house had a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed a 5-year-old boy was playing with toy guns in the house,” Davidson said in a release. “A 24-year-old male began playing with the boy. At one point the male switched guns with the boy. The 24-year-old male thought the gun was a toy and it fired striking the victim in the leg.”

The 35-year-old man was the only person injured in the shooting, police said.

There was one real gun — a handgun — next to a pile of toy guns, Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning said Monday night at the scene.





It was previously reported that a child younger than 10 years old had shot a man in his 20s.

“We had some friends and family over for a meal, and one of the kids picked up a couple guns and was playing toy guns with them and one of the guns happened to be a real gun,” Henning said. “We got lucky and the kid ended up not getting shot, but the person next to the kid ended up getting hit with one round. It’s obviously an accidental shooting.”

There does not appear to be any criminal activity, Henning said. He said that neither the child nor the man who was shot lived at the home, but Davidson later said the child does live at the home.

Police reports indicate there were no arrests in the case.