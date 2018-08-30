The guns they pointed at each other were toys, Kansas police say of road rage case

When police arrived at a possible road rage incident, they found that the people involved had pulled out guns on each other.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Kunkle Drive in Ellsworth at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ellsworth police Chief Emil Halfhill said in a Facebook post. Reports indicated that the involved parties pulled firearms on each other.

Both guns turned out to be toys, police said.

The people involved in the aggravated assault case were identified and released, police said. Charges are pending through the Ellsworth county attorney.

Police say the the community was not in danger in the central Kansas town of about 3,000 people around 115 miles northwest of Wichita.