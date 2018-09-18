Kansas deputy’s drink tainted with cleaner at McDonald’s, police say

When a Kansas sheriff’s deputy ordered a drink at a McDonald’s drive-through, his cup was filled up with more than what he asked for.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was given a drink tainted with cleaner while going through the Iola McDonald’s drive-through, Iola Police Chief Jared Warner said.

Trevor J. Hockaday, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Street on Sept. 12 as part of an ongoing investigation into the case, Warner said. Hockaday was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy could not be reached for comment.

“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers,” the local McDonald’s owner and operator Glen Nichols said in a statement. “We are very disappointed by the allegations made regarding the behavior of one of our former crew members. This kind of behavior goes against our food safety standards and is not tolerated. Our organization will take all appropriate measures to gather facts and will work closely with authorities in their investigation.”