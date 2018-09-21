Damm Music thief slips flute into his shorts, video from Wichita police shows

When the man walked into a west Wichita music store last week, he kept an eye on the cashier, video shows.

The man picked a $1,500 flute from the wall of Damm Music Center near Central and Tyler, took it apart and slipped the pieces into his shorts pockets, video of the theft shows.

Now Wichita police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the 5-foot-10, 200-pound man with slight facial hair caught on the store’s surveillance cameras. The serial number on the flue is FL213516.

Police say a thief stole a $1,500 flute from Damm Music Center on Sept. 10. Courtesy Photo Wichita Police Department

The theft happened at around 3 p.m. Sept. 10 and was reported to police at around 11 a.m. the next day. Witnesses reported the thief may have left the area with a vehicle and another person, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tipsters whose information lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.