Kansas man shook or ‘cruelly beat’ beat his baby before she died, court document says

Andrew Wayne Franklin shook or “cruelly beat” his 4-month-old daughter, Brexley Grace Franklin, sending her to the hospital and ultimately causing her death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.

Franklin has been charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder in the death of Brexley Grace.

Franklin was arrested in Haysville on Thursday after Brexley Grace died in the hospital. His first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court was Tuesday afternoon.

Few details about the allegations have been released, but the criminal complain filed in court Tuesday provides information on what Franklin is accused of doing.





The complaint says Franklin abused Brexley on Sept. 8, which led to her death in the hospital five days later.

The complaint is unclear about what happened. It says Franklin either shook Brexley, causing great bodily harm, or he “cruelly beat” the 4-month-old girl.

Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said the baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition for a possible seizure on the Saturday before her death. At the hospital, it was discovered the girl had internal injuries. Those injuries caused the baby’s death on Thursday, Whitfield said.

In court Tuesday, Franklin appeared before a judge through a television screen. He was wearing an orange Sedgwick County jail jumpsuit. He answered the judges questions with “Yes, sir” and “No, sir.”

Franklin told the judge he has a job and an attorney to represent him.

Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams read the charges to Franklin and set his bond at $250,000.

Franklin will appear before Sedgwick County District Judge Ben Burgess at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.