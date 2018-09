A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse, jail records show.

Andrew Wayne Franklin, 32, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse and failure to comply, records show.

A Wichita police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

