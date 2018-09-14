Haysville baby died from ‘internal injuries,’ police say; man arrested

Andrew Wayne Franklin was arrested in the death of a 4-month-old baby who died from internal injuries after spending five days in the hospital, Haysville Chief of Police Jeff Whitfield said Friday.

Franklin’s relationship with the baby is unclear.

The baby was initially taken to the hospital last Saturday to be treated for a seizure. Five days later, the baby died and Franklin was arrested.

On Saturday, Haysville police assisted Sedgwick County emergency personnel on a report of a 4-month-old possibly having a seizure in the 400 block of Sarah Lane in Haysville. The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Whitfield said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At the hospital, it was discovered that the baby had internal injuries that caused its death on Thursday, Whitfield said.

Franklin, 32, was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse and failure to comply with a warrant, Sedgwick County Jail records show.





Haysville police made the arrest, according to jail records.

Court documents show Franklin has at least two children, ages 12 and 9. He was scheduled to appear in Sedgwick County District Court on Oct. 11 for a child support hearing.

From 2005 to 2007 Franklin was under state supervision for a 2004 burglary.

Whitfield said the death is still under investigation and is set to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.