Jason Tidd File photo
Jason Tidd File photo

Crime & Courts

Wichita drivers will be stopped at a police checkpoint on Saturday night

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

September 13, 2018 03:43 PM

Drivers will be stopped at a police checkpoint on Saturday night and Sunday morning somewhere in Wichita, officials said.

The sobriety checkpoint will be from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.

“Officers will briefly stop motorists to check their driver’s license, proof of insurance and seat belt usage,” Davidson said in the release. “Those motorists who are not in compliance or are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be detained for further evaluation. It is anticipated that the average motorist will not experience any excessive delay at the checkpoint.”

Wichita police will be partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Services and the Kansaas DUI Victim Center on the checkpoint, Davidson said. Police did not specify the location of the checkpoint.

Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said two women were killed in a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. An SUV collided with a car when the car turned left. The car's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver at a hospital.

By

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  