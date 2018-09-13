Wichita drivers will be stopped at a police checkpoint on Saturday night

Drivers will be stopped at a police checkpoint on Saturday night and Sunday morning somewhere in Wichita, officials said.

The sobriety checkpoint will be from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.

“Officers will briefly stop motorists to check their driver’s license, proof of insurance and seat belt usage,” Davidson said in the release. “Those motorists who are not in compliance or are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be detained for further evaluation. It is anticipated that the average motorist will not experience any excessive delay at the checkpoint.”

Wichita police will be partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Services and the Kansaas DUI Victim Center on the checkpoint, Davidson said. Police did not specify the location of the checkpoint.

