Want a warning instead of a ticket from the cops? Here it is: they’re patrolling K-15

Drivers can expect strict enforcement from law enforcement patrolling a Sedgwick County highway around the clock for the next month, officials said.

Wichita, Derby and Mulvane police officers will join Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers in a traffic safety campaign on K-15 highway, sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in a release.

Law enforcement will be watching for people not wearing seat belts at night and drivers under the influence of alcohol, Myers said. But drivers can expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws.

“The purpose of this campaign is simple: to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes,” Myers said. “While seat belts may not always protect from serious or fatal injury, certainly no other piece of equipment within the vehicle provides more protection.”

The Sept. 1-30 campaign is supported by a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.

Special enforcements have become a regular occurrence on Wichita area roads.

“We get asked for warnings all the time. Wish granted!” Trooper Chad Crittenden said in a tweet when the Highway Patrol announced a speed enforcement on Kellogg two weeks ago.