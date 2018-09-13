Attorney General Jeff Sessions to address violent crime at Kansas cop training center

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak at a police training center in Kansas on Friday.

Sessions will travel to Hutchinson for a 2:45 p.m. speech at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on reducing violent crime, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office said in a release.

Violent crime has increased in the state, Kansas Bureau of Investigation statistics show. The number of murders last year was the highest of any year since the FBI began keeping statistics in 1959, The Eagle previously reported.

In May, the homicide rate in Wichita was double that of 2017. As of the end of August, there had been 37 homicides in Kansas’ largest city.

Sessions spoke in Kansas City at a federal courthouse on Thursday on reducing violent crime.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran invited Sessions to meet with Kansas law enforcement and will host the attorney general, Moran’s office said in a release. Sessions was a Republican senator from Alabama for two decades before he became attorney general in 2017 after President Donald Trump’s nomination.