Wichita woman killed in crash with tree where speed, drugs were factors, police say

By Jason Tidd

August 23, 2018 02:46 PM

A Wichita woman was killed in an early Thursday morning wreck when the car she was in crashed into a tree, officials said.

Tiana Thomas, 24, was a front-seat passenger in the 2000 Ford Contour when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at around 1:40 a.m., Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 23-year-old man driving the car and a 23-year-old man in a rear passenger seat were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said.

Investigators think speed and drugs were contributing factors in the crash, Davidson said. The car had been northbound on Longford and crashed near the intersection with Longlake — near Harry and Rock.

This is the 18th fatal crash of the year in Wichita, police said.

