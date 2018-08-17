Do you speed on Kellogg? It could cost you on Saturday if you don’t slow down

If you tend to speed on Kellogg, you may want to slow down, especially on Saturday.

That’s when the Kansas Highway Patrol will be watching for speeders on U.S. 54 in Sedgwick County, Trooper Chad Crittenden said in a tweet. The special speed enforcement will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

A speeding ticket from Wichita police starts at $76.50 for 1 mph over the limit. The municipal court penalty increases $5 per mile. At 10 mph over, the ticket fine is $121.50.

And just because you don’t see a patrol car along the interstate doesn’t mean law enforcement isn’t watching. The Highway Patrol’s aircraft unit last month tweeted a photo of downtown Wichita.





“Good morning #Wichita watch your speed and your following distance on K-96 east of I-135,” the tweet said. “We will be watching!!”

This isn’t the first special enforcement in the Wichita area. There was a speed enforcement two weeks ago on I-135.

In February, the sheriff’s office patrolled around schools for teen drivers not wearing seat belts. In March, Wichita police ticketed 13 drivers who swerved around railroad crossing arms as trains were coming and going. In April, several Kansas law enforcement agencies had special drug enforcement patrols over the 4/20 weekend.

The Highway Patrol added more troopers to the Wichita area about four months ago. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office added nine new deputies and the Wichita Police Department added 20 new officers last month.