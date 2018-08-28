Man who walked into Kansas sheriff’s office and shot two deputies has died, officials say

The man who shot two deputies after he walked into a Kansas sheriff’s office has died at a hospital, officials said.

Jason Lee Whitson, 40, of Mankato, was pronounced dead at a hospital after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a release.

Whitson entered the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office in Mankato just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, walked up to a dispatch desk and asked to talk to a deputy, the KBI release states. Whitson then fired multiple shots through a door that led into the dispatch room as a deputy approached to speak with him.

Two deputies were injuries during the shooting, the release states. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

About 45 minutes after the shooting, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper saw Whitson’s vehicle near Glasco and pursued it eastbound on U.S. Highway 24, KHP Lt. Stephen La Row said in a release. A woman and five children got out of the vehicle when it stopped just south of Minneapolis shortly after 9 a.m., but Whitson then continued onto U.S. Highway 81, the KHP and KBI releases state.

Law enforcement used a manuever to force the vehicle to stop on U.S. 81. Troopers then found Whitson in the vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Whitson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both deputies are expected to recover from the injuries, the release states. One has been released from a hospital. The other is out of surgery and in stable condition at a Salina hospital.