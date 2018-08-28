Man who walked into Kansas sheriff’s office and shot two deputies has died, officials say

The man who shot two deputies after he walked into a Kansas sheriff’s office has died at a hospital, officials said.
Jason Lee Whitson, 40, of Mankato, was pronounced dead at a hospital after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a release.
Whitson entered the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office in Mankato just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, walked up to a dispatch desk and asked to talk to a deputy, the KBI release states. Whitson then fired multiple shots through a door that led into the dispatch room as a deputy approached to speak with him.
Two deputies were injuries during the shooting, the release states. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons.
About 45 minutes after the shooting, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper saw Whitson’s vehicle near Glasco and pursued it eastbound on U.S. Highway 24, KHP Lt. Stephen La Row said in a release. A woman and five children got out of the vehicle when it stopped just south of Minneapolis shortly after 9 a.m., but Whitson then continued onto U.S. Highway 81, the KHP and KBI releases state.
Law enforcement used a manuever to force the vehicle to stop on U.S. 81. Troopers then found Whitson in the vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Whitson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Both deputies are expected to recover from the injuries, the release states. One has been released from a hospital. The other is out of surgery and in stable condition at a Salina hospital.
