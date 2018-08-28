Kansas elementary school placed on lockdown after BB gun shooting, officials say

A Kansas elementary school was placed on lockdown after a reported BB gun shooting, officials said.

Linn Elementary School in Dodge City was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon when a suspect shot a BB gun, school officials said in a Facebook post. The school was never in danger.

Deputy Chief Jerad Goertzen said Dodge City police were called at around noon and arrested a 58-year-old man who was found in a field to the west of the school. The man, who is from Dodge City, had been in a park directly south of the school when the incident started.

The man was in possession of a BB gun, but police could not confirm if he ever shot the gun. He never was inside the school or on school property, Goertzen said.

School officials said in their Facebook post that the suspect “will be facing charges for shooting a BB gun.” Goertzen said the man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Goertzen said the man never intended to cause any harm to anyone at the school.