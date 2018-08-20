Second man arrested in Wichita playground shooting, police say; girl was injured

A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl at a Wichita playground, Officer Charley Davidson said at Monday’s news briefing.
The girl, who was at a playground, was shot in the foot during a drive-by shooting in the 3800 block of East Ross Parkway on Aug. 15, police previously said. That’s in the Planeview neighborhood.
The toddler’s 26-year-old father took her to the emergency room, but her parents refused to cooperate with investigators.
Then, on Thursday, police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting the 2-year-old girl. Booking reports identified the man as 18-year-old Kerry Grant. He was booked on aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges.
And at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested another 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting. Police booked him on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release. Booking reports identified the man as Tyrin Powell.
“The shooting is related to an ongoing feud between two street gangs,” police previously said in a news release.
