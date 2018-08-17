There’s a ‘gang feud’ in Wichita, police say; 2 children have been shot this week

There’s a “gang feud” between two street gangs in Wichita, and two young children were hit in the crossfire this week, police say.
Tuesday afternoon, a 7-month-old baby was hit by shrapnel from a drive-by in the 2300 block of North Chautauqua, near 21st and Hillside.
The next evening, a 2-year-old girl was hit in the foot during a drive-by in the 3800 block of East Ross Parkway in the Planeview neighborhood.
The two shootings are connected, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Friday.
At around 10:15 Thursday night, Wichita police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting the 2-year-old girl, who was on a playground with three other children at the time of the shooting. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay was “outraged” that the parents of the child were not cooperating with police and said that the shooting is part of “an ongoing gang feud between two street gangs,” a release about the shooting said.
The girl was shot in the foot. The baby was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This story will be updated with details Friday afternoon.
