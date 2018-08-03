If you want to ‘go to jail tired,’ hide from police in a Kansas cornfield, KHP says

If you thought running into a cornfield would be enough of a maze to hide you from Kansas cops, think again.

When one person running from Maize police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office tried hiding in a cornfield on Friday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s aircraft unit flying a fixed wing Cessna 206 was there to help.

“When you run from the police and try to hide in a corn field from @KHPAircraft you just go to jail tired! @MaizePolice @SGCountySheriff nice job on the ground putting the fetch on!” the aircraft unit said in a tweet.





Trooper Chad Crittenden said the case did not originate from the Highway Patrol. The aircraft was there to assist in an aerial search.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said more information on the case may be available Saturday morning.

The unit has aircraft based in Topeka, Wichita and Hays and maintains a helicopter and four airplanes, according to the Highway Patrol’s website. They assist in manhunts, photo surveillance, search and rescue, traffic enforcement and other law enforcement activities.