A Kansas Highway Patrol plane assisted Maize police and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies in a manhunt in a cornfield on Friday morning.
A Kansas Highway Patrol plane assisted Maize police and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies in a manhunt in a cornfield on Friday morning. Courtesy Photo Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft unit
A Kansas Highway Patrol plane assisted Maize police and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies in a manhunt in a cornfield on Friday morning. Courtesy Photo Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft unit

Crime & Courts

If you want to ‘go to jail tired,’ hide from police in a Kansas cornfield, KHP says

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

August 03, 2018 08:38 PM

If you thought running into a cornfield would be enough of a maze to hide you from Kansas cops, think again.

When one person running from Maize police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office tried hiding in a cornfield on Friday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s aircraft unit flying a fixed wing Cessna 206 was there to help.

“When you run from the police and try to hide in a corn field from @KHPAircraft you just go to jail tired! @MaizePolice @SGCountySheriff nice job on the ground putting the fetch on!” the aircraft unit said in a tweet.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said the case did not originate from the Highway Patrol. The aircraft was there to assist in an aerial search.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said more information on the case may be available Saturday morning.

The unit has aircraft based in Topeka, Wichita and Hays and maintains a helicopter and four airplanes, according to the Highway Patrol’s website. They assist in manhunts, photo surveillance, search and rescue, traffic enforcement and other law enforcement activities.

Nebraska State patrol use a helicopter and a thermal camera to find an elderly man lost in Merrick County. The man had wandered in a cornfield on a hot day.

By

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  