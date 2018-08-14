Afternoon drive-by shooting injures man, baby in northeast Wichita

An older man and a 7-month-old baby boy were injured in a Tuesday afternoon drive-by in northeast Wichita, police said.

Witnesses told police multiple shooters opened fire on a vehicle and house around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of north Chautauqua, near 21st and Hillside, Wichita police Cpt. Lem Moore said.

The man and child received non-life-threatening injuries that were not direct gunshot wounds, which could be shrapnel, Moore said.

The 7-month-old went to the hospital with minor injuries, Moore said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.





Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Wichita police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.