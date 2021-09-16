Local

Deadly crash between motorcycle, truck kills 39-year-old man in Winfield, police say

A 39-year-old Winfield man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a truck Wednesday evening.

The Winfield Police Department says Steven Anstaett was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle east in the 2800 block of East Ninth Avenue when he collided with the back of a pickup truck. The truck, a Dodge Ram driven by an 81-year-old Winfield man, was stopped in an eastbound lane and waiting on westbound traffic to pass so he could turn into a parking lot at the time, police said in a news release.

“Life saving measures were attempted however Anstaett was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 11:25 AM.

